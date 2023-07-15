What are the real reasons that lead you to want to know these tips to lose weight easily ?
In any case, they should not be limited to wanting to get rid of that famous “brioche” that you have in your belly to become slimmer and more attractive.
In fact, having a high fat percentage sets the stage for serious health problems that come with being overweight or obese, such as chronic diseases, cardiovascular diseases and certain types of cancer.
According to the WHO, there are more than one billion overweight adults in the world, of which 300 million are obese. So watch out! A fat percentage that exceeds 20 percent for men and 30 percent for women is considered too high, says the Mayo Clinic.
But I see you coming. No need to look for shortcuts or tricks to lose weight quickly without changing your bad habits, there are none.
Just follow these 10 tips to seriously lose weight and stay healthy throughout your life.
Here are your 10 tips for losing weight easily:
1. To lose weight, improve your diet
It is often said that it is impossible to compensate for a bad diet by exercising, and that abs are made in the kitchen… Guess this is all true!
So the first step is to clean up your diet . First, cut out ultra-processed foods, fake sugars, and refined carbs.
Basically, forget about cakes, cookies, ice cream, fried foods and sweets.
Next, eat more foods with low energy density. To keep it simple, add fruits, vegetables (including leafy greens), whole grains, lean meats and fish to your diet.
To make it easier for you when you go shopping, try to do your shopping in the area of the store where the fresh produce and the fish or butcher section are located.
2. Drink a lot to eat less
Put down the corkscrew or bottle opener, this is about drinking more water. It looks a bit like grandmother's remedies, but I promise you it works great.
Avoid high calorie drinks with very little or no nutritional value, and replace them with a glass of water.
This means that you will have to give up flavored lattes, gourmet coffees, fruit juices, sweetened iced tea, alcohol and sodas.
At least you have to reduce them drastically at first.
Not only does water help your body stay hydrated and function properly, but it also helps break down your fat mass and eliminate toxins.
Also, it tends to speed up your metabolism, causing your body to burn more calories without even moving.
Another weight loss tip : Drink a large glass of water about 30 minutes before breakfast or dinner to avoid overeating.
In addition, you must add to your good habits that of drinking water throughout the day.
Most of the time, hunger and thirst signals can look the same. So when you feel like snacking, remember to drink plenty of water before you jump on anything. It is a natural appetite suppressant.
Also, as you go to the bathroom more often, you will walk more 😉
Go ahead, drink some water!
3. How to lose weight quickly and well: The right eating behavior
Sometimes research on the optimal number of meals and their frequency contradicts itself.
According to some studies, opting for small meals spaced two to three hours apart can help keep you from binging at dinner.
Others talk about intermittent fasting (consuming your daily calories over a short period of time) as a great way to kickstart fat loss and prevent overeating.
The trick is to find what works best for you. Whichever strategy you choose, make sure you don't ingest more calories than you burn each day (this is called a calorie deficit).
Losing 1 pound of fat requires a calorie deficit of around 7,000 to 8,000 calories, so you should aim for a maximum fat loss of 0.5 to 1 pound per week.
If you want to be able to lose 2 kilos a week without suffering, it is possible. But you need a real strategy such as the one you will discover in this method to lose weight easily and permanently:
4. Stay slim while having fun
You might not expect it! Well, you're allowed to drink red wine and eat dark chocolate (in moderation, of course).
You've probably heard that antioxidants are generally good for your health, thanks to their ability to fight inflammation. But on top of that, a specific type of antioxidant ( catechins ) can help you burn fat.
Don't worry, nothing to do with the religious classes you had to undergo when you were younger 🙂
You can find these antioxidants in red wine and dark chocolate. What luck !
But if you are not a wine (or chocolate) lover, you will also find them in green tea, red fruits and apples. So why not be tempted by a fresh raspberry dessert with a hint of chocolate?
It won't prevent you from having a flat stomach, so indulge yourself, but stay reasonable if you want to lose weight.
5. Become the Obi-Wan Kenobi of weight loss restaurants
Yes, you have to be the Jedi Grand Master of Restaurant Menus to lose belly fat and maintain your ideal weight .
One might think that eating in a restaurant is synonymous with disaster for someone who wants to lose weight quickly. But not necessarily!
Sure, you won't be in the kitchen and you won't be able to monitor what's going on, but that doesn't stop you from making smart choices and eating healthy meals .
How to get there ?
Read the menu carefully and don't be afraid to ask the waiter questions if you're not sure how a certain dish is prepared. Prefer boiled, grilled, baked or steamed foods.
And think about choosing starters with vegetables or a salad instead of fries. Avoid excess sauce (ask for it on the side), lots of cheese, cream sauces, butter and anything fried.
6. How to lose weight permanently by taking the time to eat
No, you won't get a medal if you finish your plate first. Too bad… So take your time and calmly chew your food if you want to lose weight .
Do not stay in front of the TV or the computer, because it is in these conditions that you promote snacking without realizing it (no, no exception for your favorite series!).
Put your cutlery down between each bite, chew properly while enjoying the taste of the food and swallow before taking another bite.
This is how you can stop eating at the right time, since it takes about 20 minutes for the brain to realize that the stomach is full (not very smart indeed).
In addition to that, you will enjoy much more what you eat!
7. Little trick to spice up your life
If you're battling belly fat, try adding a little cinnamon to your morning cup of coffee.
A Japanese study conducted in 2012 on mice showed that this combination can be effective in eliminating fat in your abdominal area.
It's true, you're not a mouse… Or if you are, you're the first one who knows how to read and use an electronic device. And if so, then there, I applaud with my 3 hands (yes, my parents lived near a nuclear power plant when I was born).
And while you're at it, add spices to your dishes often. Spicy foods contain capsaicin, which can speed up your metabolism and reduce appetite.
All the little tricks to lose weight are good to take.
Especially since the use of spices reduces the amount of salt you put in food, which will reduce water retention and help you lose weight easily.
8. Dare to HIIT to lose weight faster!
Correcting your diet is only one piece of the fat loss puzzle. Playing sports is another important component. No one has ever said otherwise.
But when it comes to exercising primarily to lose weight, high-intensity (HIIT) tops the list. Practice this type of training 2 or 3 times a week to get rid of excess pounds and put your slimming program into orbit. Hello, Houston! We see a considerable leak of fat, is this normal?
What's fantastic is that you can apply this training mode to your favorite sport: running, cycling, stairs, jumping rope, elliptical , rower...
Start your workouts with a light 3-5 minute warm-up, then alternate between high and low intensity.
For example, you can sprint for 30 seconds, then jog or walk for a minute or two, and repeat that for 15 to 20 minutes. Finish with a simple five-minute scrub.
9. Build muscle to get rid of love handles
I've always wondered why we call this unsightly lump of fat love handles. No kidding !
No doubt this expression was invented by someone who refused to follow a low-calorie diet… Or because these are the handles that love takes when packing its bags 😉
Anyway, among the most effective tips for losing weight, there is this one: Build muscle, even if you are a woman.
Contrary to what many will tell you, cardio is not the only way to help your body burn fat, far from it!
Gaining muscle mass gives you the potential to burn extra calories without eating less. A pound of muscle naturally burns around 25 calories a day, even if you're lying down.
This is also one of the reasons for the failure of most market diets. They make you lose fat and muscle at the same time. As a result, you will gain weight even faster as soon as you return to your old eating habits.
So even controlling your caloric intake is important to losing weight today, but building muscle at the same time is one of the best long-term weight loss tips anyone can give you.
And remember, ladies, women never look like bodybuilders when they're building muscle mass…unless they're taking unsavory products.
During your strength training or fitness sessions (do 2 or 3 per week), opt for multi-joint exercises, such as the bench press or push-ups, squats, burpees, pull-ups, etc.
These movements work more than one muscle at a time and promote rapid muscle growth.
In addition, they are more or less similar to daily activities (unlike isolation exercises like the dumbbell curl), which prevents the risk of injury and develops your endurance.
10. You want to lose weight quickly: Get moving!
Yes, that's what you have to repeat to yourself like a mantra every morning. Small changes in your daily habits will act as a permanent fat burner.
This is exactly what you understood if you read the article on how to walk 10,000 steps a day . Exercising will help you burn calories and fat, but the effect will be limited if you are sedentary the rest of the time.
To increase your chances, go out and move more every day!
Play amateur team sports near you to be more active while having fun and meeting people.
Join a hiking or running club with your friends and colleagues. Indeed, even the habit of walking often can lead to significant weight loss if you have a lot of extra pounds.
Everything is useful when there is an impact on the calories burned!
There are lots of creative ways to become more active as you will see in the articles referenced above. Use them to shed a few extra pounds.
You can also motivate yourself more to lose weight effectively if you use a calorie counter like the Fitbit Charge smartwatch. It's one of my favorites.
And you what do you think ?
Do these few tips for losing weight easily seem interesting to you? Are you trying to lose fat… or have you managed to lose any?
What worked for you? Have you used any of the tips listed above? Did you help yourself with other weight loss secrets?
