Proteins are vital for the human body. They contribute to the construction of muscles, the regeneration of cells and the functioning of the immune system. But why is it important to diversify your protein sources?
This is simply because each source of protein, whether animal or plant, has a unique amino acid profile and provides different nutrients. 🌱🥩
We want to clarify that the purpose of this article is not to determine whether to eat foods of animal origin or not. It is only intended to inform those who want clear information on this subject…
The best sources of animal protein
The foods highest in animal protein have always been favored by bodybuilders. However, amateur strength training trainers also have increased complete protein requirements compared to sedentary people.
It is therefore wise to know the amount of protein in foods and to vary the sources for a balanced diet.
Meats
Chicken : It is often the first choice for people looking for a high protein intake. High in protein and low in fat, chicken offers around 31g of protein per 100g. Be sure to cook it well to avoid the risk of salmonella.
Red meat : Beef provides nearly 26g of protein per 100g. It also contains iron and zinc, but should be consumed in moderation due to saturated fats and to avoid increased risk of cardiovascular disease.
Turkey : Similar to chicken in terms of protein content, turkey offers around 29g of protein per 100g and is also low in fat. It's one of the best choices for white meat, but the downside of turkey breast is that it can feel even drier than chicken in your mouth.
Duck : Duck is another interesting source of protein, with around 19g per 100g. It is also a good source of iron, but contains more fat than chicken or turkey.
Veal : Veal provides approximately 20g of protein per 100g. It is also a good source of B vitamins and phosphorus, but it is more expensive than other sources of animal protein.
Seafood
Fish : Tuna and salmon are high in protein and provide around 20-25g per 100g. It is rich in omega-3s, essential for the brain and heart. Beware, however, of species that may contain mercury and certain farmed fish that lose many of the qualities of their wild counterparts.
Seafood : Prawns, crabs and lobsters are also high in protein, with around 20-25g per 100g.
Shellfish : Clams, oysters and mussels are excellent sources of protein and contain many nutrients like zinc, iron and vitamin B12.
Dairy products
Milk : A glass of milk contains about 8g of protein. It is also a source of calcium, vitamin D and potassium.
Cottage cheese : Cottage cheese is rich in protein with approximately 12g per 100g. It is also low in fat and calories.
Eggs
A medium-sized egg contains about 6g of protein. It also provides essential vitamins and minerals. It has been one of the kings of strength training diets for many years. The famous Barbarians ate 12 every morning.
offal
Liver : Calf, chicken or pork liver is rich in protein and iron, but also in vitamins A and B.
Kidneys : Beef or pork kidneys are another source of animal protein. They are also rich in vitamin B12.
Supplements to meet protein needs
Protein powders, such as whey, are food supplements appreciated by athletes to quickly increase their protein intake. To find out more, you can consult this buying guide for the best proteins, produced by a dietitian-nutritionist .
Whey or whey proteins promote recovery after exercise and contribute to muscle building. But how to choose your whey?
How to choose your whey protein?
Read the ingredient list carefully. The shorter it is, the better. Beware of products containing artificial sweeteners or chemical additives. Also make sure that the product contains the 8 or 9 essential amino acids.
Other animal protein powder
Although Whey is the favorite for strength training due to its speed of digestion, other animal sources are sometimes used. Here are 2 examples:
Casein : Another form of protein powder from milk, casein is absorbed more slowly by the body, making it an excellent choice for nighttime recovery.
Powdered egg proteins : They are an excellent alternative for those who cannot tolerate milk proteins. They are also rich in essential amino acids.
Can plant proteins be used instead?
Of course, we can absolutely use vegetable proteins instead of animal proteins!
In fact, a balanced diet should include a combination of animal and vegetable proteins. Plant-based protein is a great option for those following a vegetarian or vegan diet, or for those simply looking to diversify their protein sources.
Here are some foods high in plant protein:
Legumes : Lentils, chickpeas, beans and peas are exceptional sources of vegetable protein. They are also high in fiber and minerals.
Quinoa : Quinoa is one of the few vegetable protein sources that contains all the essential amino acids, making it a “complete protein”.
Tofu and tempeh : These soy foods are very high in protein and can be used in a wide variety of recipes.
Chia and flax seeds : These small seeds are not only high in protein, but they are also an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids.
Nuts and seeds : Almonds, cashews, sunflower and pumpkin seeds are also good sources of protein.
When it comes to protein powders , there are also plant-based alternatives to whey, such as pea, brown rice, or hemp protein. These protein powders can be used in the same way as whey to supplement protein intake.
However, it should be noted that some vegetable proteins may not contain all the essential amino acids, or in different proportions. Therefore, it is important to eat a variety of foods to get a full range of amino acids. 🌿🥜
Animal proteins – What to remember?
It is important to stay balanced when consuming protein powder. They should never replace a balanced meal or a varied diet.
In addition, excessive consumption can overload the kidneys. Hydration is key when consuming protein powder.
