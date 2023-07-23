Like most people, I've always wanted to find the best flat stomach exercise . But after years of doing 500 to 1000 crunches a day, I've learned that determination isn't enough.
Doing chest lifts or shovel crunches will never be as effective as 10 minutes of this exercise to have a flatter stomach that I am going to present to you. And what's great is that it is within reach of most of you . You don't even need any materials, except maybe a groundsheet.
What is the best exercise to lose your belly
I'm not going to keep you hanging around any longer: The plank is one of the best exercises for a flat stomach because it engages all the muscles in your core, including your rectus, transverse, internal obliques, and internal obliques. external muscles, hip flexors and lower back (lower back).
Why not exercise only the right muscle?
What is called the rectus abdominis muscle is precisely the one that gives the abdominals its specific shape that is called “chocolate bars” in French. English speakers speak of the six-pack.
However, it is a shame to work this only part of the abdominal belt by doing only bust or leg raises. Working all of the abdominal muscles in the strap is not only crucial for getting a flat stomach, but also for all the sports you play and all your daily activities.
Work all the abdominal muscles
The abdominal, transverse and lumbar muscles ensure the cohesion of your whole body since they serve as a link between the upper and lower body. They also reduce back pain and improve posture.
Plus, planks burn more calories than other ab moves because they also engage your leg, arm, and butt muscles. It really is the best tonic and a formidable ally for losing belly fat!
This does not mean that other abdominal exercises are useless, far from it. bicycle crunches , mountain climbers and knee crunches into my training . These abs exercises will help you develop muscular, stronger and bigger abs.
But if your primary goal is to have a flat stomach and a slim waistline, nothing beats doing planks and eating a proper diet. Especially if you need to lose weight to be healthy!
7 variations of the best flat stomach exercise
Now is the time to get serious and discover the variations of this exercise that works the abdominal belt. You must add it to the exercises of your sports program as soon as possible to no longer have the apparent belly. Of course, if you have any doubts about your ability to perform this physical activity safely, consult your doctor first.
The exercises that follow are not only useful for having your belly. They will daily posture They may seem simple to you at first glance. But think again, they require a lot of resistance and balance.
1. Best Ab Exercise: RKC Plank
It is the star of sheathing exercises. Undoubtedly an absolute weapon of core training! Position yourself like a push-up, but bend your elbows and rest your weight on your forearms rather than your hands. Your body should stay straight between your shoulders and ankles without bending your legs.
Contract your abdominals, especially the rectus, as if you were going to receive a blow to the stomach. Also tense your quadriceps (the front of the thighs) and your buttocks. Push your shoulders forward and squeeze your feet together. Hold this position for 30 to 60 seconds without forgetting to breathe deeply.
2. Plank with leg lift
This exercise works on your balance, which is also a benefit for the deep muscles. It is therefore interesting to have a flat stomach, even if you still have a little fat on the surface.
As with the previous exercise, get into a plank position on your forearms with your abs contracted. Contract your glutes to lift and hold one leg up. Do 10 lifts on one side, then switch legs for 10 reps. If you still have juice, repeat 2 sets of 10 until you complete your 30-60 seconds.
Don't try to lift both legs at once, it doesn't work… Yes, I know, I'm hilarious 🙂
3. Side Plank
Here is a super effective exercise because it works each side of the belly and promotes sheathing as a whole. Lie on your side with your legs straight. Raise your body onto your floor-side forearms, feet stacked.
Raise your hips until your body forms a straight line between your ankles and your shoulders. Hold this position for 30 seconds (or a minute if you can). Keep your abs tight and breathe deeply throughout the exercises. Switch sides and do the same. I warn you, it's not easy for the abs of the beginner. 😅
4. Side plank with leg lift
Begin this ab exercise in a side plank position (see #3). First of all, follow this video to visualize the movement and work the abs well:
Keep your abs tight as you raise your top leg as high as you can while keeping your body straight. Flex your foot and point your toes slightly downward.
Rest your leg and repeat until you have completed 10 repetitions of this exercise. Switch sides and do 10 reps with the other leg. Hard, hard to have more visible abs! This exercise is really not easy.
5. Plank straight arms
Another very effective and fairly easy position to work on your abdominal strap. Get into the same position as if you had just finished a push-up, with your back straight, hands on the floor, and arms straight.
Straighten your legs, all your weight on your toes. Your body should form a straight line between your ankles and your head. Contract your abs, your quadriceps and your glutes to have a rigid body. Hold this position for 30 seconds (or 1 minute if you can).
6. Straight arm plank with shoulder touch
This exercise works the abdominal belt in a very tonic way:
Resume exactly the position of the previous exercise n°5. Contract the muscles of the abdominal strap and the rest of the body as explained.
Push so that your shoulders come forward and keep your body as straight as possible. Keeping the hips still (not easy), raise one hand and tap the opposite shoulder. Slowly lower your hand to the ground and repeat the process with the other hand. Continue to work your abs by alternating your hands for 30 to 60 seconds.
7. Straight arm plank with arm lifts
Like number 2, this exercise works on your balance to help you get a firm stomach faster. First, here's a video:
Return to the same starting position as the previous 2 exercises. But instead of hitting the opposite shoulder, you'll raise and straighten one arm, with your thumb up. Hold the position for 5 to 10 seconds, then switch arms. Keep alternating until your time is up (or you're dead) keeping your hips still for the duration of the exercise.
How to lose belly fat
Start with the first 4 exercises to lose belly fat by trying to hold 30 seconds to a minute (you will see why in the next part). Breathe 15 to 30 seconds between each set of abs exercises. Do each plank variation once, then repeat the entire set 2 more times (3 times total).
Breathe 1 to 2 minutes when you have finished a series of 4 planks. If you don't succeed at first, don't be discouraged. Do what you can. Repeat these sets 3 times a week . When you feel comfortable with the first 4 planks, gradually incorporate the next 3. For a killer workout, combine all 7 into one routine.
Why hold the position for a minute?
To lose fat and get a flat stomach, specialists suggest sticking to the goal of holding the plank for about 60 seconds at least 3 times. However, if you are a beginner, one minute can be a big challenge for core exercises. But you must not let go . You will get there little by little 😉
Conversely, if you are a plank pro (perhaps a carpenter-cabinetmaker 😉 ), there is no point in holding your position for more than a minute. Unless you're looking to break a world record.
Conclusion for a flat and firm stomach
Whatever the duration, the most important thing is that you hold the correct position for each exercise, with your body perfectly tense and your stomach muscles tight. It is essential for an optimal result and to have flat abs.
Of course, the plank is probably the best for building muscle in the abdominal strap. But always keep in mind that exercises to get rid of belly fat won't do much for you if you don't have a good diet .
