Breakfast to lose weight. Does it exist or is it a marketing call?
We are told over and over again that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Are you sure?
We were even told with great fanfare from specialists that you have to eat in the morning to lose weight.
Aren't there studies that show that those who eat a good breakfast are thinner?
Yes there is.
I even give you an excerpt that I found on the Fourchette & Bikini website:
“We know that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. For what ? Because it regulates appetite and reduces hunger during the day. “
First question to ask: “We know” how?
The site adds:
“For a breakfast to be balanced, it must consist of a hot or cold drink (coffee, cold tea, herbal tea, etc.), a cereal product (toast, slice of brioche, muesli, cereal bars, etc.) ), a dairy product (milk, lean cottage cheese, yogurt, etc.) and a fruit (fresh, stewed or juiced). If you want to make breakfast a fat-burning meal, you add proteins to these portions ( eggs, ham, lean bacon, etc.) which promote the melting of fat while preserving muscle mass. “
In fact, there's quite a bit of nonsense about breakfast in these excerpts alone. Too bad, because this site is very good. Like what, no one is safe from bad information...
Let's fix this, shall we...
Let's restore the truth about breakfast to lose weight
Did you know ? There are over 600 calories in this photo alone
Let's take the ideas from the article quoted above and put them to the grinder:
Who determined that this is how a balanced breakfast should be made? Especially concerning the cereal product, one wonders if it is advice from a dietitian or agri-food industrialist when one sees the foods listed...
Regarding the fruit, there is a certainty largely demonstrated by science: a fruit must be eaten as it is, and never in juice or compote to take advantage of its fibers. Insulin peaks linked to fructose are thus limited.
And how can we talk about a fat-burning meal, when the first clampin comes to know that the calories swallowed can in no way make you lose weight?
I want to clarify that there is NO FAT BURNING MEAL in the world. This does not exist, unfortunately.
The only reality is that certain foods promote the production of fat, which is particularly the case with carbohydrates. But all foods bring calories to your body. Even the fruits supposed to make you lose weight like blueberries provide about 60 calories per 100 grams.
Let us be clear, I do not question the good faith of the person who wrote this article. I'm also not saying you absolutely have to skip breakfast.
But I wonder where they draw their info, especially for a site intended to make women lose weight.
A more critical eye on breakfast to lose weight
In 2014, a study published by the very serious American Journal of Clinical Nutrition (if you read English) revealed this:
“Contrary to widely accepted opinion, whether or not to eat breakfast has no obvious link to weight loss. »
In 2013, that same journal found that the majority of studies that linked skipping breakfast and weight gain were conducted with the firm intention of showing a link between the two. The only objective of these studies was therefore to demonstrate that skipping breakfast was fattening.
It should be noted that these were generally only observational studies.
In an observational study, researchers interview people who have lost weight to ask whether they eat breakfast or not. If the majority of them answer yes, then they draw the conclusion that breakfast makes you lose weight.
That seems more than enough, don't you think?
In reality, it leaves out extremely important points such as the amount of calories consumed by the participants each day, as well as their sports habits.
Without forgetting this extremely important fact:
The majority of these studies have been funded by companies that sell breakfast cereals.
So, should you eat in the morning to lose weight?
You know, for 49 years, I never skipped a single breakfast. I was a firm believer, because I've heard it a million times, that breakfast is extremely important.
And since I like to eat, it suited me very well. Except that, despite all the sport I was doing, I had a lot of trouble keeping the line.
Today, I no longer systematically take breakfast to find the line and keep it. This is the principle of intermittent fasting. And it works very well for me.
I have never lost my fat so fast. GOODBYE GREASE, BON JOURNEY AND HELLO HOME!
So if you can go without breakfast to support your fat loss, do it. This allows your body to burn your fat reserves for about 12 hours each day.
But I'm not forcing you to stop having breakfast. Maybe you can already keep the line by being reasonable.
However, there are things you need to change if you want to lose weight .
What should you change in your breakfast?
You must stop this: industrial cereals full of calories and dangerous products for your health. And that's true of just about anything you find on the market.
Example of cereals often consumed
Here is an example with well-known cereals with hazelnuts and chocolate (but this observation is true for the others). Their ingredients are listed on the label:
Apart from oatmeal, hazelnuts and dried coconut, everything else is to be banned. That is to say almost half of the content.
Have you noticed how often sugar appears in these ingredients in multiple forms?
Sugar, invert sugar syrup and molasses . Mainly fructose-type sugars, in addition… 100% fat added to your fat reserve. You're bedridden for type 2 diabetes with this kind of supposedly healthy breakfast.
Even dark chocolate is overloaded with sugar, since it's not even cocoa that comes first.
And where is the protein so important to your muscle building? In milk? If it's the last ingredient, that means you need a microscope to find it.
If you pour your cereal into a bowl of semi-skimmed milk, that will give you 8 g of protein, 11.4 g of carbohydrate (therefore sugar) and 3.9 g of fat in addition.
Now, let's take a look at the cereal nutrients mentioned above:
Nutrients of chocolate and hazelnut cereals
Without going into all the detail, you find the following results for 100 g of product:
- 57 g of carbohydrates (sugar)
- 25 g of lipids (fat)
- 5.8g fiber (mainly from rolled oats)
- 8 g of protein (again thanks to oatmeal)
- 497 calories
What does in the distribution of nutrients:
- 63.3% carbohydrates
- 27.8% fat
- 8.9% protein.
By adding 250 ml of semi-skimmed milk, you achieve:
- 60.7% carbohydrates
- 25.6% fat
- 13.6% protein
- 612 total calories
It's an unbalanced diet. The carbohydrate level should be reduced by at least 30%, and some carbohydrates are of very poor quality (apart from oatmeal).
So of course the package recommends 45 gram portions. Well, try putting as little in your bowl! You will have a good laugh...
The reality is that you will probably eat a lot more of it.
The correct distribution of nutrients
As you can read in the Nutrition section, you should get at least 2g of protein per pound of bodyweight per day. This is the weight you should weigh, your ideal weight.
If your ideal body weight is 70 kg, that means you need to eat at least 140 g of protein per day.
For fats (lipids), you must consume 25%, favoring good quality sources such as:
- Nuts (walnuts, almonds, hazelnuts, cashews, Brazil nuts, etc.)
- Oily fish like salmon
- Food supplements based on omega 3
- Seeds (sesame, flax, sunflower, etc.)
- Olive oil, grapeseed…
This means carbohydrates should only supplement, not be the mainstay of your diet. It's the amount of exercise you do that may require more or less carbs from your meals.
An example :
If your need is 1700 calories per day for a body weight of 70 kilos, you must consume:
- 140 g of protein (560 calories, or 33% of your intake)
- 47 g of fat (425 calories, or 25% of your intake)
- 172 g of carbohydrates (690 calories, the rest of the available calories)
In this case, you find that the carbohydrate level is around 40%, while the protein is 33%.
But how to keep this distribution for breakfast?
Here's a tip if you like cereals like the junk food I mentioned above. And you will see that it is super simple and economical.
Make your own breakfast cereal for weight loss
Sound complicated?
However, it is very simple.
Let's take the example of our chocolate and hazelnut cereals. To make healthier ones at home by keeping about the same amount of good ingredients as in the 100g of their mighty cereals, you need:
- 50 g of organic oat flakes (cost €0.17).
- 5 g of organic hazelnuts (cost €0.10).
- 10 g of 70% dark chocolate (cost €0.12).
Realize it. That gives you the ingredients at €0.39 for exclusively high-end and natural products!
In comparison, ready-made cereals will cost you €0.87 per 100 grams. With sugar, sugar and more sugar. Maybe they even add sugar on top 😀 .
In total we get 33g carbs, 10.7g fat, 8.6g protein for 264 calories. By adding 250 ml of semi-skimmed milk, you therefore reach 58.4 carbohydrates, 19.2% fat and 22.4% protein. Not to mention 112 extra calories or 376 calories in total.
THAT IS 236 CALORIES LESS!!!
Find out now how to make your breakfast more balanced.
How to balance your breakfast?
What your breakfast lacks is good quality fat and protein.
And where are these nutrients most easily found?
Simply in eggs. Well, I hope you like eggs, otherwise you'll have to find something else. In Spain I had the opportunity to eat salmon for breakfast, it's not bad too if you like salty.
The main interest of eggs in the morning:
- They have a high Satiety Index, so they stick to the belly, as they say.
- They are easy to prepare whether you eat them boiled, soft-boiled or soft-boiled.
For eggs, the ideal is to eat them soft, because the white is completely digested when it is cooked, while the yolk is more digestible when it is soft. It's the same advantage as when you make them in a frying pan, but without oil.
The nutritional value of 2 medium eggs (120 g) is:
- Carbohydrates: 1.3g
- Lipids: 13.2g
- Protein: 15.6g
- 186 calories
Pair eggs with our homemade cereal and your total result will be:
- Carbohydrates: 45.6g
- Lipids: 27.8g
- Protein: 32.6g
- 562 calories
Have you noticed how your distribution evened out just by eating 2 eggs? It's incredible !
In addition, you are still 50 calories below industrial cereals, while having the certainty of being hungry less early. You will therefore be much less tempted to snack.
Distribution of your breakfast:
- Carbohydrates: 43%
- Lipids: 26%
- Protein: 31%
You are almost at the levels recommended by the majority of dietitians today.
Not to mention that if you consume eggs before cereals, you will eat less because of their Satiety Index. Moreover, the indices of satiety of oat flakes, dark chocolate and hazelnuts are also very good.
To learn more about the Satiety Index, you can read this excellent article on the Doctissimo website .
What to remember about breakfast to lose weight
If you have fat to lose and can skip breakfast, do it. You will be surprised at the result in a few weeks, if you don't eat like a pig (or a sow) during other meals 😉 .
If you cannot do without it, for example because of a very physical job, try to restore a good balance between proteins, lipids and carbohydrates as you have just discovered in this article. And choose higher quality foods.
AVOID FOOD PROCESSED BY INDUSTRY LIKE THE PLAGUE. All those packaged cereals, supposedly good for our line, are penguin bait. Plus, they're expensive...
And remember that when it comes to fat loss, what matters most is the amount of calories consumed. To lose belly fat, you need to create a calorie deficit .
And to think that some people continue to swallow between 600 and 1000 calories every morning because they have been told that skipping breakfast makes you fat!!!
What do you think ?
Remember this: it takes 7000 calories less to eliminate 1 kilo of body fat. It is the rule !
You will get there:
- By balancing your diet, as I have just shown you
- By exercising at home or elsewhere
- By continuing to follow the advice of this blog
What to do to lose weight even faster?
To easily create a calorie deficit , you need the right techniques and plenty of tricks to eat less without starving or starving. One such technique includes drastically reducing the amount of carbs you eat while increasing the amount of protein.
But there are many other rules such as those I describe in the method I learn to eat to lose weight . Very didactic, it teaches you not only to get rid of your fat, but also to never take it back.
Conclusion
You will no doubt have understood that you don't always have to believe what you hear all the time. As you probably know, manufacturers are very good at making us look like weeds.
Remember this idea:
The meal that doesn't make you fat is the one you don't eat 😉
And you what do you think ? What do you do or eat in the morning to lose weight or not gain it?
