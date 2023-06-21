Ah, ChatGPT , you know, that artificial intelligence that seems to be all over the internet these days. Looks like there's no escape.
Looking for an onion soup recipe? Bam, ChatGPT suggests you add thyme and a dash of white wine. Looking for how to fix your bike? Wow, ChatGPT gives you a step-by-step tutorial with tips that even your mechanic doesn't know.
And let's not talk about this friend who decided to ask her for advice on her relationship… Frankly, you would think that ChatGPT has replaced all our friends, our bosses, our coaches and even our grannies!
So, we said to ourselves “And why not ask artificial intelligence to do sports for us?” Ok, it's not the most serious subject of the year, that's for sure! 😉
Here are the questions we asked him and his answers:
ChatGPT, could you play sports for me?
Ah, my friend, if only I could! I really wish I could help you directly.
Unfortunately, as an artificial intelligence, I don't have a physical body to exercise. On the other hand, I can give you advice and suggestions for starting the sport, especially strength training .
Would you like to ?
Does that mean you've never exercised?
Exactly, you got it all figured out.
As an artificial intelligence, I don't have a body to practice physical activity. I've never played sports because I don't have any physical sensations or experiences.
However, with all the information and data that I have assimilated, I can give you advice on how to practice various sports, including strength training .
How can you advise if you have never done strength training ?
That's a great question! Although I don't have personal experience , I can give you advice based on the information and research I've learned.
For strength training , for example, I can tell you that it is important to start slowly, to pay attention to the correct form when performing the movements, to vary the exercises to work different muscle groups, and to be careful to nutrition and rest.
I have access to lots of information on how to do these things effectively and safely. So even though I don't have my own body to exercise in, I have vast knowledge that I can share with you.
What do you think ? Want me to give you some tips for getting started in strength training ?
Too bad, I counted on you to accompany me
Oh, I'm sorry if I disappointed you. Even if I can't be there physically, I can still accompany you in some way.
For example, I can help you plan your workouts, remind you when it's time to exercise, give you information on proper exercises, and even motivate you when you need it. Remember that every small step counts and the key is consistency.
You can do it, I believe in you! Would you like me to help you create a training program?
Here are the ChatGPT questions
Great! Let's start. In order for me to help you establish a suitable training program, I need to know some information about you.
Here are some questions:
- What is your current fitness level?
- Have you ever practiced strength training or is it the first time?
- How many times a week can you train?
- Do you have access to a gym or do you prefer to train at home?
- Do you have any specific fitness goals? (For example, gaining strength, muscle size, losing weight, etc.)
- Are there any exercises that you cannot do for medical or other reasons?
By answering these questions, I can help you build a workout plan that's right for you.
Here's our answer: “I've never played sports, and I would like to train every day at home to lose weight and get more muscular. My knees and elbows hurt a bit, but other than that it's pretty much fine.”
ChatGPT's tips for getting into strength training
First, I want to congratulate you on your decision to start exercising and taking care of your health. This is an important step and I'm here to help you every step of the way.
Here is a basic program that you can follow. It's designed to be done at home, uses little to no equipment, and is beginner-friendly.
Note that knee and elbow pain can be exacerbated by certain exercises, so feel free to adapt the movements or avoid them altogether if you feel pain.
Training program for the week
- Monday: Upper body workout
Push-ups: 3 sets of 10 reps
Pull-ups (if you have a pull-up bar): 3 sets of 5 reps
Dips on a chair: 3 sets of 10 reps
- Tuesday: Cardio training
Brisk walking or light jogging: 20 to 30 minutes
- Wednesday: Lower body workout
Squats: 3 sets of 15 reps (watch your knees)
Lunges: 3 sets of 10 reps per leg
Gluteal Bridge: 3 sets of 15 reps
- Thursday: Cardio training
Brisk walking or light jogging: 20 to 30 minutes
- Friday: Upper body workout
Repeat the Monday exercises
- Saturday: Cardio training
Brisk walking or light jogging: 20 to 30 minutes
- Sunday: Active Rest
Light stretching, yoga, or a leisurely walk.
Latest ChatGPT Tips
Remember, the key is to start slow and listen to your body. If an exercise hurts you, especially in your knees or elbows, stop and replace it with one that is more comfortable.
In addition to training, paying attention to your diet is key to losing weight and gaining muscle. Try to eat healthy, balanced foods rich in protein, fruits and vegetables.
And remember, it takes time to see change, so be patient with yourself and stay consistent. I'm here to help you along your journey. If you have any questions or need more advice, don't hesitate to let me know!
Our remarks
Overall, the advice given by the artificial intelligence is not bad. But they lack concrete examples, instructions for a smooth start and visual aids.
And some advice is still inappropriate, even risky . This is particularly the case for Monday.
You can't ask a perfect beginner to start with push-ups and pull-ups. These are exercises that require good physical condition and can cause a lot of injuries for a beginner.
These exercises require certain adaptations when you start, such as inclined push-ups and assisted pull-ups with a rubber band or a chair. In addition, dips resting on a chair must follow certain rules so as not to injure the shoulders.
ChatGPT and sport – What to remember?
A lot of articles on the Net imply that AI may replace sports coaches, but this is far from the case...
An artificial intelligence has no knowledge of its own , and above all no ability to adapt to the person who asks it questions.
So be careful if you rely on it to help you get fitter and healthier. A human will always be in the best position to help you avoid injury and to follow you over the long term.
And above all, don't dream, ChatGPT will never play sports for you to get in shape! 😋
Join us, become Fit!
Subscribe to our newsletter so you don't miss any new articles 😎