BACK EXERCISES

Back training is a fundamental element for a harmonious figure and good posture. However, it is an area that can be sensitive if poorly worked. Here are the best exercises with or without equipment to work your back muscles.

Click on the images to learn more about each exercise and watch the corresponding video.

Back exercises with videos

Good Mornings This useful warm-up movement mainly targets the lower back and hamstrings. Dowel Hip Hinge Often used to correct posture, it targets the lower back, glutes and abdominal muscles.

Romanian Deadlift The Romanian deadlift targets the glutes, lower back, and hamstrings. Bent Over Row This movement targets the lats, posterior deltoids and abdominal muscles.

Dumbbell Rows A good exercise for the back, posterior deltoids and abdominal muscles. Pull Over with elastic This exercise targets the latissimus dorsi, trapezius and posterior deltoids.

Tips before doing these back exercises

Warm-up and stretching: Proper warm-up and stretching before and after training can prevent injuries. It also prepares your body and mind for the effort to come.

Proper warm-up and stretching before and after training can prevent injuries. It also prepares your body and mind for the effort to come. Medical Evaluation: Before beginning any exercise program, it is wise to consult a doctor if you have a history of back problems or other medical conditions.

Medical Evaluation: Before beginning any exercise program, it is wise to consult a doctor if you have a history of back problems or other medical conditions.

Impeccable technique: Mastery of technique is essential to avoid injuries.

Don't hesitate to seek help from a professional to learn and correct your technique.

Moderate progression: Don't get carried away by enthusiasm and increase the difficulty of your exercises gradually. Listen to your body and don't force it too much.

Don't get carried away by enthusiasm and increase the difficulty of your exercises gradually. Listen to your body and don't force it too much. Breathing: Unlike other muscle groups, the general rule for working the back muscles is to inhale during exercise and exhale when returning to the initial position. This is due to the fact that we open the rib cage during exercise. Good breathing helps with the correct execution of movements and stabilization of the trunk.

Breathing: Unlike other muscle groups, the general rule for working the back muscles is to inhale during exercise and exhale when returning to the initial position. This is due to the fact that we open the rib cage during exercise. Good breathing helps with the correct execution of movements and stabilization of the trunk.

Proper equipment: Use the proper equipment and make sure it is in good condition to avoid accidents. If you train with weights, kidney belts are often essential. Otherwise, use resistance bands to limit the risks when you train at home.

Use the proper equipment and make sure it is in good condition to avoid accidents. If you train with weights, kidney belts are often essential. Otherwise, use resistance bands to limit the risks when you train at home. Rest and recovery: Rest is crucial to allow your muscles to repair and strengthen.

Make sure you get a good night's sleep and days of rest between intense training sessions.

Nutrition: A balanced diet , rich in proteins and essential nutrients, promotes recovery and muscle development. 🍳

Specific precautions according to age and sex:

Pregnant or breastfeeding women: Consult a professional for specific advice.

Consult a professional for specific advice. Seniors: Opt for low-impact exercises and work with a coach for a tailor-made program.

Listen to your body:

If you feel abnormal pain, stop exercising and consult a professional if necessary.

By following these tips, you will be on the path to safe and effective back training, thus contributing to a better quality of life, aging with less pain and achieving your fitness goals. 💪

