DOWEL HIP HINGE EXERCISE

Exercise Information

Muscles targeted : Hamstrings, back
Secondary muscles : Glutes, lumbar
Equipment required : Stick (a broomstick is sufficient)
Level required : Beginner to intermediate

YouTube video

How to Make the Dowel Hip Hinge

Discover the Dowel Hip Hinge to strengthen your hamstrings and back . Here's how to do it:

  1. Starting position : Stand with feet shoulder-width apart and hold a stick behind you along your spine. Place one hand behind your head and the other on your lower back.
  2. Hip Flexion : Bend over from the hips, keeping the stick in contact with your head, back and buttocks (not so easy at first).
  3. Stop at the bottom : Stop when your torso is almost parallel to the floor, or whenever you feel tension in your hamstrings or quadratus lumborum.
  4. Return to starting position : Come back up by pushing through the hips and keeping the stick in contact with all three points.

🔁 Perform 3 sets of 10 to 15 repetitions.

Additional Tips and Mistakes to Avoid 🚫

  • Mistakes to avoid : Avoid bending your back or losing contact with the stick with the three points.
  • If it's difficult at first : Reduce the number of repetitions and focus on form.
  • Sets and Reps : Beginners can start with 2-3 sets of 8-10 reps, while intermediate levels can aim for 3-4 sets of 12-15.

The Dowel Hip Hinge is a practical exercise for learning proper hip flexion form, while strengthening the hamstrings and back. Incorporate it into your routine to improve your posture.

