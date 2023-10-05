GOOD MORNINGS EXERCISE
Exercise Information
Muscles targeted : Lower back, glutes
Secondary muscles : Hamstrings, abdominals
Equipment required : None
Level required : Beginner to intermediate
How to do Good Mornings
To succeed in this rather easy exercise for the lower back, follow these steps:
- Starting position : Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, hands behind your head or on your hips.
- Forward Bend : Slowly bend forward from the hips, keeping your back straight.
- Stop at the bottom : Stop the movement when your torso is almost parallel to the floor, or as soon as you feel slight tension in your hamstrings.
- Return to initial position : Slowly come back up by pushing through the heels and activating the glutes and lower back.
🔁 Perform 3 sets of 12 to 15 repetitions.
Additional Tips and Mistakes to Avoid 🚫
- Mistakes to avoid : Do not arch your back or lock your knees.
- If it's difficult at first : Start with a small number of repetitions and gradually increase.
- Sets and reps : If you're a beginner, 2 to 3 sets of 10 reps can be a good start. Gradually increase to 3 to 4 sets of 15 repetitions.
Bodyweight Good Mornings are ideal for strengthening the back and back of the thighs without equipment. It's a great addition to any fitness routine or just for your warm-ups! 💪
