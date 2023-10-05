GOOD MORNINGS EXERCISE

Exercise Information

Muscles targeted : Lower back, glutes
Secondary muscles : Hamstrings, abdominals
Equipment required : None
Level required : Beginner to intermediate

YouTube video

How to do Good Mornings

To succeed in this rather easy exercise for the lower back, follow these steps:

  1. Starting position : Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, hands behind your head or on your hips.
  2. Forward Bend : Slowly bend forward from the hips, keeping your back straight.
  3. Stop at the bottom : Stop the movement when your torso is almost parallel to the floor, or as soon as you feel slight tension in your hamstrings.
  4. Return to initial position : Slowly come back up by pushing through the heels and activating the glutes and lower back.

🔁 Perform 3 sets of 12 to 15 repetitions.

Additional Tips and Mistakes to Avoid 🚫

  • Mistakes to avoid : Do not arch your back or lock your knees.
  • If it's difficult at first : Start with a small number of repetitions and gradually increase.
  • Sets and reps : If you're a beginner, 2 to 3 sets of 10 reps can be a good start. Gradually increase to 3 to 4 sets of 15 repetitions.

Bodyweight Good Mornings are ideal for strengthening the back and back of the thighs without equipment. It's a great addition to any fitness routine or just for your warm-ups! 💪

GET BACK IN SHAPE!

Sign up for our free newsletter so you don't miss a single article!

REGISTER NOW

Do you like this article ? Share it!

You like ? Add stars! (5/5 - 4 votes)
ADDITIONAL INFO
Back exercises
With our Newsletter, BECOME FIT!
Receive our 25-exercise PDF guide right away + 7 training videos
I'M REGISTERING
close link
Con nuestro boletín ¡PONTE EN FORMA!
Te mantendremos informado una vez a la semana de los nuevos artículos.
REGISTER AHORA
close link
Con la nostra newsletter RIMETTITI IN FORMA!
Ti terremo informato una volta alla settimana sui nuovi articoli.
ORA REGISTRATION
close link
Mit unserem Newsletter GET IN SHAPE!
Wir werden dich einmal pro Woche über neue Artikel informieren.
JETZT ANMELDEN
close link
Com to our newsletter ENTRA EM FORMA!
Manter-te-emos informado uma vez por semana sobre novos artigos.
REGISTA-TE AGORA
close link
Amb el nostre boletín TORNA A ESTAR EN FORMA!
Us mantindrem informs una vegada a la setmana dels nous articles.
REGISTER ARA
close link
With our newsletter GET IN SHAPE!
We will keep you informed once a week of new articles.
SIGN UP NOW
close link
Met eleven new brief GET IN SHAPE!
We houden je één keer per week op de hoogte van nieuwe artikelen.
UN REGISTERED
close link
back to top