GOOD MORNINGS EXERCISE

Exercise Information Muscles targeted : Lower back, glutes

Secondary muscles : Hamstrings, abdominals

Equipment required : None

Level required : Beginner to intermediate

How to do Good Mornings

To succeed in this rather easy exercise for the lower back, follow these steps:

Starting position : Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, hands behind your head or on your hips. Forward Bend : Slowly bend forward from the hips, keeping your back straight. Stop at the bottom : Stop the movement when your torso is almost parallel to the floor, or as soon as you feel slight tension in your hamstrings. Return to initial position : Slowly come back up by pushing through the heels and activating the glutes and lower back.

🔁 Perform 3 sets of 12 to 15 repetitions.

Additional Tips and Mistakes to Avoid 🚫

Mistakes to avoid : Do not arch your back or lock your knees.

If it's difficult at first : Start with a small number of repetitions and gradually increase.

: Start with a small number of repetitions and gradually increase. Sets and reps : If you're a beginner, 2 to 3 sets of 10 reps can be a good start. Gradually increase to 3 to 4 sets of 15 repetitions.

Bodyweight Good Mornings are ideal for strengthening the back and back of the thighs without equipment. It's a great addition to any fitness routine or just for your warm-ups! 💪

