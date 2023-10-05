ROMANIAN DEADLIFT or ROMANIAN DEADLIFT

Exercise Information Muscles targeted : Hamstrings, glutes, lower back

Secondary muscles : Forearm

Equipment required : Dumbbells

Level required : Intermediate to advanced

How to do the Romanian Deadlift

To do an impeccable Romanian deadlift, here is the procedure to follow:

Starting position : Stand with your feet hip-width apart and hold a barbell or dumbbells in front of you with your arms straight. Hip Flexion : Bend forward from the hips while keeping your legs slightly bent and your back straight. Controlled descent : Lower the bar down your legs until you feel tension in your hamstrings. Return to starting position : Push through hips to return to standing position, keeping bar close to body.

🔁 Do 3 to 4 sets of 8 to 12 repetitions.

Additional Tips and Mistakes to Avoid 🚫

For the purposes of the video, Jordan uses light dumbbells. But with experience, this exercise can be done with significantly heavier loads. However, you must learn to master it with light weights.

Mistakes to avoid : Do not round your back and do not lock your knees while standing.

: Do not round your back and do not lock your knees while standing. If it's difficult at first : Start with light dumbbells and focus on form.

: Start with light dumbbells and focus on form. Sets and Reps : For Romanian Deadlift beginners, 2 to 3 sets of 6 to 8 reps is a good starting point.

The Romanian Deadlift is a great exercise for working both the legs and the back. strength training routine , so why not try it today?

Dumbbells we recommend for the Romanian deadlift:

