BUZZSAW PLANK EXERCISE

Exercise Information Muscles targeted : Abdominals

Secondary muscles : Shoulders, lats, pectorals and triceps

Equipment required : None

Level required : Beginner to expert

GET BACK IN SHAPE! Sign up for our free newsletter so you don't miss a single article! REGISTER NOW

How to make the Buzzsaw Plank

Follow these steps to properly make a Buzzsaw Plank:

Starting position : Place yourself in a plank position on your forearms, feet slightly apart and back straight. Forward movement : Bend the elbows and push with the feet to move the body forward. The chest should not touch the ground. Pause : Hold the forward position for 1 to 2 seconds. Backward movement : Return to the initial plank position by pushing the body back with the hands and forearms remaining glued to the ground.

Additional Tips and Mistakes to Avoid 🚫

Mistakes to avoid : Be careful not to arch your back or sag your hips.

: Be careful not to arch your back or sag your hips. Sets and repetitions : If you are a beginner, aim for 3 sets of 6 to 10 repetitions. Experts can do 4 sets of 12 to 15.

The Buzzsaw Plank is a demanding but extremely effective exercise for targeting the core muscles while working the back, chest and triceps. Don't hesitate to integrate it into your fitness routine!

GET BACK IN SHAPE! Sign up for our free newsletter so you don't miss a single article! REGISTER NOW

Do you like this article ? Share it!