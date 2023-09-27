BUZZSAW PLANK EXERCISE

Exercise Information

Muscles targeted : Abdominals
Secondary muscles : Shoulders, lats, pectorals and triceps
Equipment required : None
Level required : Beginner to expert

YouTube video

How to make the Buzzsaw Plank

Follow these steps to properly make a Buzzsaw Plank:

  1. Starting position : Place yourself in a plank position on your forearms, feet slightly apart and back straight.
  2. Forward movement : Bend the elbows and push with the feet to move the body forward. The chest should not touch the ground.
  3. Pause : Hold the forward position for 1 to 2 seconds.
  4. Backward movement : Return to the initial plank position by pushing the body back with the hands and forearms remaining glued to the ground.

Additional Tips and Mistakes to Avoid 🚫

  • Mistakes to avoid : Be careful not to arch your back or sag your hips.
  • Sets and repetitions : If you are a beginner, aim for 3 sets of 6 to 10 repetitions. Experts can do 4 sets of 12 to 15.

The Buzzsaw Plank is a demanding but extremely effective exercise for targeting the core muscles while working the back, chest and triceps. Don't hesitate to integrate it into your fitness routine!

ADDITIONAL INFO
