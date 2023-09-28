DEADBUG EXERCISE
Exercise Information
Muscles targeted : Abdominals, lower back muscles
Secondary muscles : Hips, thighs
Equipment required : Floor mat
Level required : Beginner to intermediate
How to perform the Deadbug
For a successful Deadbug, follow these steps:
- Starting position : Lie on your back on a mat with your arms extended toward the ceiling and your knees bent 90 degrees.
- Extension : Slowly extend the right leg and left arm at the same time, keeping the other leg and arm in position.
- Contraction : Contracts the abdominals to keep your lower back on the ground.
- Return to starting position : Slowly return the leg and arm to the starting position.
- Switch sides : Repeat the exercise with the left leg and right arm.
🔁 Perform 3 sets of 10 to 12 repetitions on each side.
Additional Tips and Mistakes to Avoid 🚫
- Mistakes to avoid : Do not let your lower back come off the ground and avoid sudden movements.
- If it's difficult at first : You can start by moving just your legs or just your arms, and progress from there.
- Sets and reps : For beginners, 2 sets of 8 to 10 reps can be a good starting point. Gradually increase to 3 or 4 sets of 12 to 15 repetitions.
The Deadbug is a great way to strengthen your core without putting pressure on your back .
