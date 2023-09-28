HOLLOW HOLD EXERCISE

Exercise Information

Muscles targeted : Abdominals
Secondary muscles : Lower back, legs
Equipment required : Floor mat
Level required : Intermediate

YouTube video

How to do the Hollow Hold

To execute a perfect Hollow Hold, here are the steps to follow:

  1. Starting position : Lie on your back on a mat with your arms and legs extended.
  2. Limb elevation : Slightly raise your arms, head and legs off the ground.
  3. Contraction : Contracts the abdominals to maintain a “hollow” shape, hence the name of the exercise.
  4. Hold : Hold this position for 20 to 30 seconds, or as long as you can.

🔁 Do 3 to 4 sets with 30 second breaks between each set.

Additional Tips and Mistakes to Avoid 🚫

  • Mistakes to avoid : Be careful not to raise your legs too high, which could cause you to lose the “hollow” shape.
  • If it's difficult at first : Start by holding the position for short periods, like 10 to 15 seconds, and gradually increase.
  • Sets and repetitions : 2 to 3 sets may be enough for beginners in this exercise. The most advanced can aim for up to 5 sets of 30 to 45 seconds.

The Hollow Hold is an excellent ab exercise to strengthen all of the deep abdominal muscles. Add it to your routine for impressive results!

