HOLLOW HOLD EXERCISE

Exercise Information Muscles targeted : Abdominals

Secondary muscles : Lower back, legs

Equipment required : Floor mat

Level required : Intermediate

How to do the Hollow Hold

To execute a perfect Hollow Hold, here are the steps to follow:

Starting position : Lie on your back on a mat with your arms and legs extended. Limb elevation : Slightly raise your arms, head and legs off the ground. Contraction : Contracts the abdominals to maintain a “hollow” shape, hence the name of the exercise. Hold : Hold this position for 20 to 30 seconds, or as long as you can.

🔁 Do 3 to 4 sets with 30 second breaks between each set.

Additional Tips and Mistakes to Avoid 🚫

Mistakes to avoid : Be careful not to raise your legs too high, which could cause you to lose the “hollow” shape.

: Be careful not to raise your legs too high, which could cause you to lose the “hollow” shape. If it's difficult at first : Start by holding the position for short periods, like 10 to 15 seconds, and gradually increase.

: Start by holding the position for short periods, like 10 to 15 seconds, and gradually increase. Sets and repetitions : 2 to 3 sets may be enough for beginners in this exercise. The most advanced can aim for up to 5 sets of 30 to 45 seconds.

The Hollow Hold is an excellent ab exercise to strengthen all of the deep abdominal muscles. Add it to your routine for impressive results!

GET BACK IN SHAPE! Sign up for our free newsletter so you don't miss a single article! REGISTER NOW

Do you like this article ? Share it!