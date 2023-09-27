REVERSE WALKOUT EXERCISE

Exercise Information Muscles targeted : Abdominals, shoulders

Secondary muscles : Pectorals and triceps

Equipment required : None

Level required : Beginner to intermediate

How to do the Reverse Walkout

This is a much more difficult exercise than it seems. To perform an effective Reverse Walkout, follow these steps:

Starting position : Place yourself in a plank or push-up position, arms straight. Walk backwards: Move your feet back, taking small steps backwards until you feel that you can no longer go back without straining your lower back. Walk forward : Return to the initial position by taking very small steps.

NOTE: You can increase the difficulty by doing a push-up each time you return to the initial position.

🔁 Perform 3 to 4 sets of 8 to 12 repetitions.

Additional Tips and Mistakes to Avoid 🚫

Mistakes to avoid : Do not rush the movement and avoid lifting your buttocks too high during the plank.

Sets and repetitions : For beginners, 2 to 3 sets of 4 to 8 repetitions may be enough. For the more advanced, aim for 4 sets of 12 to 15 repetitions.

The Reverse Walkout is an excellent exercise for working the abdominal muscles while engaging the anterior deltoids.

