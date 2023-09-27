REVERSE WALKOUT EXERCISE
Exercise Information
Muscles targeted : Abdominals, shoulders
Secondary muscles : Pectorals and triceps
Equipment required : None
Level required : Beginner to intermediate
How to do the Reverse Walkout
This is a much more difficult exercise than it seems. To perform an effective Reverse Walkout, follow these steps:
- Starting position : Place yourself in a plank or push-up position, arms straight.
- Walk backwards: Move your feet back, taking small steps backwards until you feel that you can no longer go back without straining your lower back.
- Walk forward : Return to the initial position by taking very small steps.
NOTE: You can increase the difficulty by doing a push-up each time you return to the initial position.
🔁 Perform 3 to 4 sets of 8 to 12 repetitions.
Additional Tips and Mistakes to Avoid 🚫
- Mistakes to avoid : Do not rush the movement and avoid lifting your buttocks too high during the plank.
- Sets and repetitions : For beginners, 2 to 3 sets of 4 to 8 repetitions may be enough. For the more advanced, aim for 4 sets of 12 to 15 repetitions.
The Reverse Walkout is an excellent exercise for working the abdominal muscles while engaging the anterior deltoids.
