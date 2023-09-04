The search for the perfect protein powder can seem endless. With so many options on the market, how do you know which one is best for your needs? Our team put Whey Isolate Native (French milk) to give you a detailed review. Here's what you need to know.
What is Whey Isolate Native?
First, let's clarify what “Whey Isolate Native” means. It is a form of whey protein that has been less processed than other types of whey. This means that it contains more intact nutrients, including immunoglobulins and lactoferrins which are beneficial to health. The term "Native" also means that the protein comes directly from milk, rather than a byproduct of cheese making.
Benefits for strength training 🏋️♀️
Whey Isolate Native is a wise choice for strength training trainers for several reasons:
- High in protein: The product offers a higher protein concentration per serving than standard whey. More protein means better muscle recovery and increased potential for hypertrophy.
- Low in carbs and fat: If you're looking to slim down or slim down, the low carb and low fat content of this product is a plus. This helps you maximize muscle gain while minimizing fat gain.
- Digestibility: Whey Isolate Native is often better digested than other forms of protein. This can reduce issues with bloating or gas, especially helpful during intensive workouts.
When and how much to take? 🕒
Timing
Timing can be crucial when it comes to protein supplementation. We recommend taking a serving of Whey Isolate Native within 30 minutes of training. It is during this period that muscles are most receptive to nutrients, which maximizes recovery efficiency.
Quantity
As for how much, it will depend on several factors, including your weight, fitness goals, and overall diet. However, a good rule of thumb is to go for a serving of around 20-30 grams.
Which whey flavor to choose? Chocolate, Vanilla or Neutral?
Ah, the choice of perfume! This is often a matter of personal preference, but there are a few considerations to take into account to make the best choice for your needs.
- Chocolate 🍫: Chocolate flavor mixes well with a variety of other foods, such as fruits or nuts, in shakes or smoothies.
- Vanilla 🍦: Vanilla is often considered a more "neutral" taste, which makes it versatile for mixing with other ingredients.
- Neutral 🌿: Ideal if you prefer to add your own flavors or mix the powder into dishes that don't need the extra flavor.
Which native whey flavor to choose?
If you like to experiment with different flavors and blends, flavored versions like chocolate or vanilla are a good choice. If you prefer a no-frills product that you can customize yourself, then go for the neutral version.
Remember, the most important thing is to choose a quality whey protein, like Nutri&Co Whey Isolate Native, that meets your nutritional and fitness needs.
Why is Nutri&Co native whey isolate low in lactose?
Whey Isolate Native has the advantage of being low in lactose thanks to an advanced filtration process. During this process, most of the lactose, which is a sugar found in milk, is removed. But why is this characteristic an asset?
Traditional whey generally contains more lactose because it undergoes fewer purification treatments. Whey Isolate Native, on the other hand, goes through a more thorough filtration process.
This additional processing removes much of the lactose, fats, and carbohydrates, leaving mostly pure protein.
What are the advantages ? 🌟
- Increased digestibility: Lactose is often difficult for many people to digest. A low-lactose whey can therefore be a boon for those who have lactose intolerance or sensitivity. Less lactose means less bloating, gas and digestive discomfort.
- Better Absorption: Lactose can sometimes interfere with optimal protein absorption. Low lactose therefore ensures that your body can get the most out of every serving of protein, which is essential for recovery and muscle growth.
- Multiple Uses: The low lactose content makes this whey more versatile. You can incorporate it more easily into different types of diets, including those that limit sugar and carbohydrate intake.
- Ideal for Weight Loss: Another benefit is that Whey Isolate Native is also low in fat and carbohydrates, making it ideal for anyone looking to lose weight without sacrificing their high-quality protein intake.
Clarification of the Term “Native” 🌿
We do need to clarify our point a bit...
At first we actually said that Whey Isolate Native is a form of whey protein that has been less processed than traditional whey protein, but now we explain that it goes through an advanced filtration process. How to harmonize these 2 explanations which seem contradictory?
When we talk about “Native”, we often mean cheese whey which comes directly from milk rather than a by-product of cheese making. This less intrusive first step keeps more of the nutrients intact.
The Filtration Process 🎚
The filtration process, often advanced for Whey Isolate, serves mainly to remove unwanted elements such as fats and lactose. This does not change the fact that the initial source is less transformed in the case of Whey Native.
Harmonization of the Two Concepts 🔄
It is therefore possible to have a Whey Native Isolate that combines the advantages of both. It starts out as a native protein, less processed to retain nutrients. It then goes through an advanced filtration process to remove unwanted elements, making it “isolated”.
In the case of Whey Isolate Native, you can enjoy a protein that is both rich in nutrients and low in undesirable elements such as lactose or fat. It is this dual benefit that makes Whey Isolate Native a particularly attractive option as a source of essential amino acids.
Whey Native Nutri&Co – Final Verdict 🌟
After several weeks of testing, our team is impressed with Nutri&Co's Whey Isolate Native . Not only does it offer excellent nutritional value, but it is also easily digestible and suitable for different fitness goals, whether you are looking to gain muscle or to lose weight.
The low lactose content of Nutri&Co Native Whey Isolate makes it an attractive option for a wide range of people. Whether you're looking to maximize muscle recovery, lose weight, or simply get a quality protein source into your diet, this low-lactose option is worth considering. 🥇
The really neutral taste is also a strong point, which is not always the case with protein powders. And the bonus? It is made from cow's milk from French pastures, a guarantee of traceability and quality.
So, if you are looking for a food supplement that offers both quality and performance, we highly recommend you take Whey Isolate Native from Nutri&Co.
