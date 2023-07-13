If you are asked what are the success factors in sport, what do you say? Maybe you are thinking of:
- physical and mental condition
- The equipment and the right techniques
- Good gestures and regularity
- A protein diet and good hydration
- Warming up and stretching
And you're right ! These are important aspects for success. Do you see anything else?
Well, there is yet another factor, and not the least, that will allow you to get the most out of your sports activity: your clothes .
The right choice of sports clothing and shoes plays a role in performance during practice and ensures the necessary comfort before, during and after physical exercise.
And this is even more true when additional conditions arise such as menstruation, white discharge or occasional urinary leakage.
Can you exercise during your period?
But can you really have a physical activity during the blood loss of your menstrual cycle?
Yes quite !
Each woman experiences physiological changes that are unique to her. This article is not intended to deal with each type of cycle or premenstrual syndrome, but to address generalities that could be useful for maintaining physical activity during this particular period of menstruation.
6 tips for exercising during your period
The few practical tips that follow relate to what can be done throughout the year to feel better during certain more complicated periods, such as during periods. You must follow them to keep a good program with regular physical activity throughout the year.
If you exercise the muscles of the body and your cardiovascular rate during the normal process of your cycle, you always promote weight loss, reduce your fat mass and protect your muscle mass.
Here are 6 tips to keep in mind:
1. Control your diet
Some women are hungrier during their menstrual cycle. Unfortunately, they often fall back on fatty and sugary foods, which accentuates lethargy and bloating.
Continue to promote a balanced diet rich in fibre, protein and iron (peas, lentils, spinach, etc.)
2. Stay hydrated
Good hydration is essential during the practice of a sport, we don't teach you anything. But do you know that good hydration habits throughout the year can reduce the duration of bleeding and the intensity of pain during the menstrual period?
3. Bespoke, not ready-to-wear
It is completely normal not to have the same pep at certain times.
In this case, it is good to vary the exercises according to your mood and what you feel capable of doing. Adjust your training and do what you like best when it's hardest.
4. Take it easy on the toughest days
This advice is complementary to the previous one.
At the beginning of blood loss, it is better to favor light cardio exercises, walking or aerobic exercises then increase the intensity of training at the end of the period for reasons of respiratory performance.
5. Adapt the exercises to your current abilities
Since strength is increasing during this time, it may be a good idea to opt for power-based training such as strength training sessions or a mix of strength work and cardio.
NOTE: This advice is different from the previous ones because it only applies to those who do not experience any particular difficulties during their cycle.
6. Reduce tension
Planning stretching, gym and relaxation sessions helps the body to reduce tension. These exercises can be done in warm-up or recovery sessions at least 2 hours after the session, or even both when you are very motivated.
Results of different studies
A questionnaire (in English), submitted to 241 female athletes, concludes that, although most report feeling less well before their period, 62% say that their cycle does not affect their physical performance and 63% that their menstrual contractions decrease during physical training. If it's true for high-level sport, it's true for you 😉
Another American study also goes in this direction and shows that moderate-intensity exercise is beneficial and helps to alleviate symptoms related to the menstrual cycle.
Why is sport good during menstruation?
First of all thanks to endorphin, a hormone of well-being , released during exercise. This can help you be in a good mood, and since it's a natural pain reliever, it can also ease menstrual pain.
Additionally, exercising during your period will increase blood flow to the uterus, further reducing muscle cramps.
Then because during this period the level of female hormones weakens and that of testosterone increases . Thus, your strength is generally greater.
NOTE: A word of caution is in order. In fact, women are up to 10 times more likely to suffer anterior cruciate ligament injuries than men. This risk seems to be caused by hormonal factors, factors accentuated during the period of menstruation.
In general, it is therefore strongly advised to take care of these cruciate ligaments during the menstrual cycle if you practice physical exercises that require them, such as skiing or football.
A daunting challenge during menstruation
In the face of the rules, there are many challenges. The 2 main ones when it comes to exercising are:
- What to do ?
- With what outfit?
The “what to do” part having been covered, what is interesting about the outfit?
All women are not on the same footing regarding the abundance of blood flow, white discharge or urinary leakage. During menstruation, some can use a tampon and get away with it. For others, whatever the method, the fear of flight is, in itself, a valid reason for giving up the sport.
Luckily, advancements in sportswear haven't been confined to t-shirts, shorts and bandanas. Underwear is also concerned and menstrual panties are very efficient today.
The other good news is that there are some for women with heavy discharge. That is to say that there is a range of menstrual panties that can absorb the equivalent of 4 conventional tampons for a maximum of 12 hours.
Menstrual clothes for physical activity
In recent years, brands have been flourishing that offer menstrual panties for all ages and all tastes.
Progress continues in this area with a French brand, Smoon, which in addition to its large collection of menstrual lingerie, has launched its special collection for sports. All the features of Smoon's menstrual panties and the other outfits available make them ideal underwear and sportswear for practicing your favorite physical activity all year round.
Women therefore have the choice between wearing menstrual panties with their usual outfit or directly a sports outfit equipped with effective protection.
Menstrual panties
What does the Smoon panties offer?
It's uncompromising protection. It guarantees zero odor, zero leakage and zero feeling of humidity for up to 12 hours, day or night. Seamless to remain invisible under clothing, it is comfortable and respects your health since all models are Oeko tex certified, therefore free of harmful chemical substances.
Washable and reusable, they make it possible to save money by forgetting the regular purchase of disposable protections of all kinds (towels, tampons and panty liners), thereby protecting the environment by reducing sanitary waste.
The different models offer protection for light, medium or heavy menstrual flow. In addition, Smoon has designed panties specially adapted for teenagers experiencing the experience of their first period.
Although focused on the well-being of women of all ages, this manufacturer has not forgotten the aesthetics. Its panties are available in 4 different styles and in many colors.
Sportswear
For each indoor and outdoor sports practice, it is possible to continue to practice your usual sports session wearing leggings or a cyclist. They are specially designed to provide effective protection in all postures . These clothes have the same advantages as conventional sportswear. The materials are breathable, elastic and resistant.
The big novelty is the waterproof menstrual swimsuit. Its maximum sealing capacity is possible thanks to Oeko-tex certified anti-leak silicone seals, that is to say without risk to the skin, associated with a waterproof membrane.
All these clothes are obviously washable and reusable. The big plus of these sportswear is that they are made of eco-sustainable materials.
For all other questions about how to care for them, their durability, their manufacture or if they can be combined with other periodic protections, you will find complete answers on the brand's website.
What to choose for your outfit?
The problem of the choice of sportswear arises even outside periods as special as menstrual cycles.
The singularity of each sport and the fact that each person is different leads to an obvious conclusion: each athlete must make his own analysis to use the clothes and shoes adapted to his sporting activity and his physical characteristics.
For each sport, there are still key elements to consider in order to make the right choice. These elements are:
- Security
- Sweat
- Climate
- Comfort
- Place
Let’s break down these points…
Security
When we think of comfort, we often think of loose clothing. However, for certain sports where the extremities of the clothing risk getting caught in the equipment, these are to be avoided. As for cycling or rowing for example.
Feet and ankles must also be protected. Brands don't come up with different cuts just to keep up with fashion. They are chosen to perfectly assist the feet during the different movements performed in each sport.
Perspiration
Maintaining a good body temperature and wicking away sweat before, during and after exercise is an important aspect. It is absolutely necessary to avoid any fabric that prevents perspiration from evaporating and the heat of your body from evacuating. Opt for clothes made of cotton, lycra and other breathable fabrics.
For those who sweat a lot, favor fabrics containing a type of polyester specially designed to keep the body cool and allow perspiration to evaporate.
The climate
For all sports practiced outdoors, your clothes must necessarily change with the seasons.
Difficulties arise especially during cold periods. Despite the cold, your body temperature will necessarily increase during physical activity. The ideal is to keep the breathable garment in contact with the skin and to add one or more layers on top, which are easy to remove.
Comfort
Wearing clothes and shoes adapted to the physical activities practiced provides undeniable comfort. The right materials and a minimum of seams help to avoid discomfort and irritation.
In addition, it is possible to choose clothes and shoes with specific features to prevent injuries or help in case of poor blood circulation.
The place
Adapt the clothing to the place where the physical activity is practiced. Depending on whether it is an activity in the gym, at home or outdoors, the choice of clothing will be different. As previously said in the “climate” paragraph, it may be wise to put on several layers if the place is a bit cool at the start and remove them as the body temperature increases.
Sport and rules – What to remember?
As you will have understood, the underwear, clothes and shoes that we wear during physical exercise influence comfort, concentration and sports performance.
Given the importance that good physical activity has on your overall well-being, it would be a real shame to let the period of menstruation or the aspect of clothing discourage you.
Receive our newsletter to reach your fitness goal!
Do you like this article ? Share !