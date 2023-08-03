As you seek to improve your health, you may wonder if it's worth running to lose weight . Well, the answer is a big yes, but with some nuances. 🧐
First, you should know that to lose a kilo of fat, you have to burn about 7000 Calories. And so, a running program necessarily contributes to achieving this goal. But you have to know how to go about it and what are the pitfalls to avoid to get there.
This is what we are going to help you understand in this article…
Why running makes you lose weight?
First of all, it must be understood that any regular physical activity contributes to burning calories. This can therefore help create a calorie deficit , which is fundamental for losing weight. Running, as an endurance sport, is particularly effective at burning calories, more so than many other physical activities. 🏃♂️💨
We will talk later about some additional techniques and tips to lose weight even faster. These include fasted running or HIIT sessions during your workouts. But you should know what are the advantages and disadvantages of these often used methods to lose fat. And you'll see that it's not for everyone...
However, it's important to remember that losing weight in a healthy and sustainable way also requires a balanced diet . Running cannot make up for an unbalanced or high-calorie diet. However, combined with good nutrition, it can help you achieve your weight loss goals. 🍎🥦
The benefits of running
Running is a popular and accessible sport that offers many physical and mental health benefits. Here are some of those benefits:
- Improved cardiovascular health : Running takes care of your heart. It helps strengthen the heart muscles, reduce blood pressure and improve blood circulation.
- Weight loss : Running helps burn calories. It is an energy-efficient activity that is particularly effective when coupled with a balanced diet. The end goal is to create a sufficient calorie deficit to lose fat.
- Muscle Strengthening : Running engages multiple muscle groups, especially those in the legs, hips, and core, helping to tone and strengthen these areas. Increasing muscle mass and basal metabolism increases the chances of losing fat.
- Improved bone health : Running helps strengthen bones and reduces the risk of osteoporosis. However, if you are overweight, it is recommended that you take reviews reviews your GP to ensure that your knee joints are not going to suffer. Otherwise, it might be helpful to start with walking or the elliptical before starting running.
- Improved mood and mental well-being : Among the benefits of running is the release of endorphins, often referred to as happy hormones. They can improve mood and reduce symptoms of stress or anxiety.
- Improved sleep quality : People who exercise regularly often have better sleep than those who are sedentary. However, it is not advisable to run less than 2 hours before bedtime.
- Boosting the immune system : Regular running can boost your immune system and therefore protect you against certain diseases.
- Improved concentration and memory : Regular physical exercise is associated with improved cognitive function, including memory and concentration.
- Boosting self-confidence : Achieving running-related goals, whether it's running a certain number of miles or improving your running times, can boost self-confidence.
We've established the importance of running for weight loss and overall health, and in a few minutes we'll cover some important techniques for losing weight with running.
However, we must address the importance of the choice of your shoes. Because if you forget this aspect, you will quickly give up...
Choose your running shoes wisely
Indeed, a running shoe for men or women can make all the difference, not only for your comfort, your motivation to continue and the prevention of injuries. 👟
The first thing to consider when choosing is comfort . Remember that you're going to be spending a lot of time in these shoes, so it's essential that they're comfortable and suitable for the terrain you're running on.
The type of stride is another key factor. There are three types of stride: neutral, supinator and pronator. Each type requires specific support and cushioning. So make sure you get the right pair of shoes for your stride type. 👣
The quality of the materials is also important. Good cushioning can help prevent injuries and improve comfort, while good ventilation can help keep your feet dry and comfortable while running. So carefully check the materials and features of each pair. 🔎
Finally, remember that running shoes don't last forever. In general, it is recommended to replace them every 500 to 800 km , depending on their quality and your riding style. So do not forget to monitor their wear and replace them in due time.
Running to lose weight: How many times a week?
How often you run per week will depend on several factors, including your current fitness level, weight loss goals, schedule, and physical endurance. However, in general, for effective and lasting weight loss, it is recommended to aim for three to five running sessions per week .
It is important to remember that balance is key . Running is a high impact activity that can be hard on the body, especially if you're a beginner or are significantly overweight. Therefore, it is important to start slowly and gradually increase the duration and intensity of your runs. In addition, it is essential to give your body time to rest and recover between sessions.
In addition, to lose weight in an effective and healthy way, it is crucial to combine running with a balanced and nutritious diet . Exercise alone is usually not enough to cause significant weight loss if you are not careful about what you eat.
Finally, keep in mind that every body is different and what works for one person may not work for another. It's always a good idea to consult a medical professional or personal trainer for personalized advice based on your current health, medical history, and personal goals.
Should you run on an empty stomach to lose weight?
Running on an empty stomach is a popular practice, especially among endurance runners. The idea is that when you run without having eaten before, your body is forced to use its fat stores for energy , which could potentially aid in weight loss .
However, research on this topic is mixed. Some studies suggest that running on an empty stomach may help burn more fat , but that doesn't necessarily mean it leads to greater weight loss in the long run.
Additionally, other research suggests that running on an empty stomach may actually lead to loss of muscle mass , as the body may begin to break down muscle tissue for energy in the absence of available carbohydrates.
Also, running on an empty stomach is not suitable for everyone. For some people, this can cause fatigue, dizziness or nausea. However, if you plan to do a long or intense race, you need energy in the form of carbohydrates to fuel your effort.
It is also important to note that running on an empty stomach does not compensate for an unbalanced diet. Weight loss requires an overall calorie deficit, which means you need to burn more calories than you consume. It requires a combination of regular exercise and a balanced diet.
What is the advantage of split training to lose weight?
High Intensity Interval Training, also known as HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training) or Interval Training , is a training method that alternates between periods of high intensity and periods of recovery or low intensity. .
This type of training has several benefits that can help promote weight loss:
- Post-workout effect : One of the main benefits of HIIT is the after-burn effect, also known as EPOC (Excess Post-Exercise Oxygen Consumption). This means that your body continues to burn calories at a higher rate even after the workout is over. This is because your body has to work harder to recover from bouts of intense exertion.
- Perfect for when you're short on time : HIIT sessions are usually short, often 20-30 minutes, making them perfect for those with busy schedules. Despite their short duration, they can provide benefits equivalent to, or even greater than, those of longer duration endurance training.
- Increases metabolism : Interval training speeds up your metabolism, which means you burn calories faster, even at rest.
- Promotes Fat Loss : Some research suggests that HIIT may be particularly effective at burning fat, including stubborn belly fat.
- Improves insulin sensitivity : HIIT improves insulin sensitivity, which is beneficial for weight management and reducing the risk of type II diabetes.
As always, it's important to remember that a balanced approach to exercise and diet is essential for lasting weight loss. And remember, especially if you're new to HIIT, to start slow and gradually increase the intensity of your workouts to avoid injury.
Running to lose weight – What to remember?
In conclusion, running is a very effective physical activity for weight loss, provided it is combined with a balanced diet. Also, techniques such as interval or fasted training can help you lose weight faster.
Finally, remember that choosing the right shoes is crucial for a comfortable and efficient run.
Happy running to you! 🏃♂️
