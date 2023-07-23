You can build muscle with elastic abs exercises at home. It is absolutely possible and it is important!
Yes, your belly is usually the first place where fat is stored. For women, add thighs and buttocks into the equation. It is therefore not surprising to see many people with bellies, even if the rest of their body seems slim.
And unfortunately, it is very difficult to get rid of them. The first rule to achieve this is to create a calorie deficit . But there are extremely effective exercises to help you reach your goal much faster.
And the good news is that you can make them at home or on the go with lightweight, easy-to-carry equipment.
Elastic Exercises Will Build Your Abs
If you regularly do intense abs sessions with strength training resistance bands , you will burn more calories.
core muscles , including those below your fat layer.
This will therefore have 2 virtuous effects for you:
- Your stomach will become flat again , even if you still have a few extra pounds
- You will lose more weight by increasing the calorie deficit
In addition, the advantage of focusing on the abdominal strap is that the muscles concerned are very resistant and recover faster than other muscle groups.
That's why you can do abs sessions almost every day, while you normally have to rest the other muscle groups 48 to 72 hours between each session.
If you don't have one at the moment, I can only recommend a resistance bands kit for their price and their lifespan.
7 very effective abs exercises with rubber band
Discover right away 7 particularly effective movements to strengthen your abs and quickly strengthen your stomach.
Let's go !
1. Crunch with forward thrust
I don't really know what to call this exercise in French.
But what I do know is that it is very suitable for starting the abdominal strap.
Area worked: Rectus abdominis muscle (middle of belly)
How to do
- Attach your resistance tube to the bottom of the door. If, like me, you use a super anchor, select the penultimate loop at the bottom;
- Crochet the 2 ends to a handle;
- Lie on your back in a crunch position and grab the handle with both hands just above your stomach. Make sure the elastic is slightly taut at the start;
- Keep your legs bent and slightly apart and your feet flat on the floor;
- Push the handle between your legs, extending your arms and lifting your head and shoulders off the floor;
- Return to starting position and repeat.
2. Diagonal Chop
Welcome to you, dear lumberjack or dear lumberjack!
Area worked: Rectus abdominis muscle (middle of belly)
How to do
- Attach your resistance band by putting the anchor at the top of the door;
- Crochet the 2 ends to a handle;
- Position yourself in profile in relation to the door, feet at least 60 cm apart, strip slightly in tension;
- Bring the handle to the furthest knee;
- Return to starting position and repeat.
3. Start the lawnmower
Yes, you can see how creative I am for exercise names 😅
Area worked: Transverse (side of the abdominals, under the obliques)
How to do this ab exercise with rubber band:
- Attach your resistance band by putting the anchor at the bottom;
- Crochet the 2 ends to a handle;
- Position yourself in profile in relation to the door, feet at least 60 cm apart, strip slightly in tension;
- Bring the handle as high as possible opposite the anchor point;
- Return to starting position and repeat.
4. Bicycle crunches
When you have done it once, you will understand the meaning of its name. This exercise can be done without resistance, but it will be even more effective with a band.
Area worked: The entire abdominal strap
How to do
- Attach a fairly weak resistance band with the anchor at the bottom;
- Crochet each end to an anklet on the inner side of the ankles;
- Lie on your back, legs stretched and feet facing the door, elastic in slight tension;
- Your hands are on either side of your face without really touching it, elbows bent;
- Bring one foot towards you while bringing the opposite elbow towards your active knee;
- Return to starting position and repeat with opposite foot and elbow.
5. Standing bust rotation
Area worked: Obliques (sides of the abs, where the love handles go)
How to do
- Attach your resistance band with the anchor at your hips;
- Crochet the 2 ends to a handle;
- Take the handle with both hands, just below the sternum;
- Position yourself in profile in relation to the door, feet at least 60 cm apart, tube slightly in tension;
- Do bust rotations.
When you have completed at least 20 repetitions of this movement, do the same on the other side.
6. Elastic abdo exercise: Knee crunch, back to the door
This ab exercise with a rubber band is similar to what you could do in the gym if you had access to a high pulley.
Area worked: Rectus abdominis muscle (middle of belly)
How to do
- Attach your resistance band by putting the anchor at the top of the door;
- Turn your back to the door.
- Take a tip directly in each hand and hold them firmly on each side of the face;
- Get on your knees, leaning forward;
- Bring your face back to the ground by contracting your abs;
- Return to starting position and repeat.
7. Knee crunch facing the door
Almost identical to the previous movement, but a little easier, this exercise will conclude your abs session perfectly.
Area worked: Rectus abdominis muscle (middle of belly)
How to do
- Attach your resistance band by putting the anchor at the top of the door;
- Stay facing the door;
- Take a tip directly in each hand and hold them firmly on each side of the face;
- Get on your knees, leaning forward;
- Bring your face back to the ground by contracting your abs;
- Return to starting position and repeat.
Ab exercises with rubber band increase your results
It is very complicated to increase the resistance of exercises for abs, especially if you only have dumbbells.
On the other hand, strength training resistance bands are perfect for this. Plus, you can take them with you wherever you go, even in a suitcase. The 5 kits that I have do not weigh more than 8 kilos in all. The smaller kits are of course even lighter.
We recommend one of the 2 resistance bands from the SmartWorkout brand.
- 7 natural latex tubes (120 kg resistance expandable to 160 kg)
- 1 bar to attach elastics
- 2 non-slip handles
- 2 padded ankle straps
- 1 door anchor
- 4 stainless steel carabiners
- 1 carrying bag
You can also buy the SmartWorkout Pro pack which includes exactly the same elements, except the bar.
Although less complete, there are some interesting kits on Amazon (table updated regularly):
